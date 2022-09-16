Gregg Pierce, Managing Director of Global Capital Partners Fund LLC, Interviewed by Inspirery Magazine

Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is a direct lender offering hard money loans in a wide range of options

Gregg Pierce, managing director of Global Capital Partners Fund LLC, was recently interviewed by Inspirery Magazine.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspirery Magazine features interviews with entrepreneurs and executives to help inspire those starting out as well as those who have been working successfully for years. It also creates an opportunity for interviewees to act as mentors to entrepreneurs. As a well-known and respected representative in the commercial lending and brokerage arena, Gregg Pierce was a natural choice to be featured in Inspirery Magazine.

Gregg Pierce talked about a wide range of topics, including questions such as, “What advice would you give to other entrepreneurs who are just starting out,” “What is your hiring philosophy,” “How do you delegate work,” and “What piece of advice do you wish someone had given you at the start of your career.”

In response to the question “How do you delegate work,” Gregg Pierce replied:

“There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the best way to delegate work will vary depending on the specific situation and context. However, some tips on how to delegate work effectively include:

1. Define the goal or outcome that you want to achieve.

2. Assign tasks based on each individual's strengths and weaknesses.

3. Make sure that everyone understands their roles and responsibilities.

4. Set clear expectations for what needs to be done and by when.

5. Provide regular feedback and guidance along the way.

6. Be available to answer questions and offer support as needed.”

Mr. Gregg Pierce went on to discuss how he handles fear, what some of the biggest fears he faced as an entrepreneur were, his thoughts on the current state of the economy, and a habit of his as an entrepreneur that he would recommend. When asked how he deals with rejection, Gregg Pierce answered: “Rejection is never easy, but you have to learn from every experience. The most important thing to remember about rejection is that it can't always be your fault. Sometimes it's out of your control and the only way to know that is by giving everything a try in order to understand what you are good at. The more experience you have, the better because when you get rejected for something you've done before you will know how much effort to put into future projects so they don't meet the same fate! It's okay if things don't go your way - just keep trying until they do because not every situation calls for the same approach.”

As to what has made him successful, Mr. Pierce reflected, “I think there are a few things. One of the main things that has helped me has been to stay humble, as well as being grateful for the success that I have seen and for the help that I have received along the way. Sometimes we are too quick to look at outside causes for why we have failed and then to look inward for why we have succeeded. I think having a balanced view has helped me to stay grounded, and that, in turn, has allowed me to be successful.”

Gregg Pierce’s favorite quote is: “Leadership is lifting a person's vision to high sights, the raising of a person's performance to a higher standard, the building of a personality beyond its normal limitations.” This is a fitting quotation for Gregg Pierce given his track record of helping clients and colleagues to reach the next level of their potential whether it be through mentorship or a business partnership.

About Gregg Pierce

Gregg Pierce is a notable financial expert who is known for his insights on hard money loans and their impact on the US economy. He currently works as the managing director of Global Capital Partners Fund LLC, where he provides guidance to businessmen from all industries. He has an excellent reputation for great client service, quick closing of loans, and a suite of lending options. Global Capital Partners is a private global commercial lender based in NYC, offering many financing options, including: bridge financing, hard money loans, private lending, commercial real estate financing, structured joint venture financing, permanent financing, mezzanine financing, construction loans and acquisition financing. It is recognized as one of the best mortgage lenders due to its simple loan applications and quick processing. It has been highly successful and helped many clients over the years. Global Capital Partners has funded over $2 billion in transactions. From mortgages to land, development, and even equipment, its expertise in private loan financing allows it to quickly close on loans from $1MM to over $100MM.

