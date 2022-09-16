Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Scenario, Industry Analysis & Trends By 2030

Government in Asia-Pacific countries are making several efforts to meet the demand for better healthcare & Healthcare infrastructure due to growth in economy

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India and China are two of the fastest growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region. Governments in these countries are making several efforts to meet the demand for better healthcare and healthcare infrastructure due to growth in the economy. It is estimated that the Asia-Pacific region is expected to generate new opportunities in the healthcare interoperability solutions market during the forecast period.

The servers of the interoperability solutions can be cyber-attacked, leading to the loss of sensitive information and further financial scams. This acts as a restraint on the interoperability solutions market. On the contrary, increasing investment on healthcare by governments in developing countries in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA region offers great potential for the growth of the interoperability solutions market.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, "Healthcare Interoperability Solutions by Level, Deployment and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," the size of the healthcare interoperability solutions market is estimated to be $5.3 billion in 2020, and from 2021 to 2030. It is expected to reach $21.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.9%.

In the world of drug development, CADD is an effective tool for identifying potential therapeutic compounds. Computer-aided drug design (CADD) is a drug design technique used in medicinal chemistry. This method uses software to create multiple chemical structures with minor changes to a single drug structure that has already been shown to be therapeutically effective. The main objective of CADD is to screen, optimize and analyze the activity of a compound against a target.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

• By level, the structural segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

• By deployment, the cloud-based segment dominated the market in 2020.

• By end user, the healthcare providers segment dominated the market in 2020.

• In 2020, the North America region generated the highest revenue.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major players profiled in the healthcare interoperability solutions market include Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Infor, InterSystems Corporation, Jitterbit, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Orion Health and ViSolve Inc.

