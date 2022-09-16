Mobile Value-Added Services Market Growth is Set to Exhibit CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030

Mobile Value-Added Services Market

Mobile value-added services are projected to witness significant growth in all industrial verticals during the predicted period.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile value-added services market is expected to grow from $708.84 billion in 2021 to $803.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.28%. The mobile value-added services market is expected to grow to $1326.26 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.36%.

The mobile value-added services market consists of sales of mobile value-added services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to services provided to customers by telecommunication operators. These services go beyond the basics of SMS, data, and voicemail to include e-commerce, entertainment, sports, astrology, and others, either for free or at a charge.

The main type of solutions in mobile value-added services includes mobile advertising, location-based services, mobile infotainment, mobile email & IM, short messaging service (SMS), multimedia messaging service (MMS), mobile money, and others. Mobile advertising refers to advertising services on smartphones and mobile devices provided by telecoms to customers.

North America was the largest region in the mobile value-added services market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the mobile value-added services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The mobile value-added services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provide mobile value-added services market statistics, including Mobile value-added services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a mobile value-added services market share, detailed mobile value-added services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the mobile value-added services industry. This mobile value-added services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

The increase in smartphone customers globally is driving the growth of the mobile value-added services market. The demand for smartphones is increasing due to growing internet penetration, rising income levels, rising subscriptions to social media, improved communication needs, and others. The countries covered in the mobile value-added services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Major players in the mobile value-added services market are Apple, On mobile Global Limited, Google, AT&T, Vodafone, Comverse, Inmobi, Mahindra Comviva, Singtel, MyRepublic Limited, Reliance Industries Ltd, Telkom SA SOC Limited, Verizon Communications Inc, Huawei Investment & Holding Co Ltd, and ZTE Corporation.

Key Findings of the Study

• Based on solution, the Short Messaging Service (SMS) sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the mobile money sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

• Based on end-user, the large enterprises sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the small & medium enterprises sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

• Based on vertical type, the government sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the telecom & IT sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

• Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market registered the highest market share in 2021 and European market is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.