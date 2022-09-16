Flower One Announces OTC Markets Transition

Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One" or the "Company") FONE (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, today announced that its common stock listed on the OTCQB market, will be transitioned to the OTC Expert Market effective September 16, 2022, upon market open (the "Transition"). The Transition was a result of the Company no longer being considered a Foreign Private Issuer, and not being eligible for public quotation under Rule 15c2-11. The Company maintains its common share listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, Old Pal, Heavy Hitters, Lift Ticket's, HUXTON, and Flower One's leading in-house brand, NLVO, and more). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products from flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods, including a variety of: pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more for top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One's Nevada footprint includes the Company's flagship facility, a 400,000 square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation facility and commercial kitchen. Flower One has built an industry-leading team focused on making high-quality cannabis accessible to all.

The Company's common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company's symbol "FONE", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "F11". For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com.

