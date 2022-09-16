The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SFIX, ABT and MDT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX

This lawsuit is on behalf of purchasers of Stitch Fix Class A common stock between December 8, 2020, and March 8, 2022, inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Stitch Fix, Inc. According to the filed complaint, Stitch Fix made numerous false and misleading statements to investors concerning the synergy between the Company's Fix and Freestyle programs, and repeatedly denied claims that the Freestyle program could cannibalize the Company's legacy Fix business. Specifically, Stitch Fix repeatedly assured investors that the Company's Freestyle business was "an additive experience" and "complementary" to the Fix business, that "the combination of those two things will allow us to address many more types of clients," and that "we see solid growth in both sides of the business." In truth, Stitch Fix concealed that these programs were not complementary or additive. Stitch Fix knew that the Freestyle program would be much preferred to the Company's original Fix model and that the Freestyle program would inevitably cannibalize the Company's legacy Fix business.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/stitch-fix-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=31826&from=1

Abbott Laboratories ABT

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Abbott common stock during the period from February 19, 2021, to June 8, 2022, inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Abbott Laboratories. According to the filed complaint, defendants touted the strength of Abbott's infant formula brands and their contribution to the Company's sales and revenue growth, despite knowing that the facility that manufactured those products was in flagrant violations of United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") health, safety, and manufacturing regulations. The complaint further alleges that defendants willfully or recklessly concealed these violations from investors, even though the violations put Abbott's infant formula business in dire jeopardy and left the Company exposed to a risk of severe regulatory action, including the recall of its products and closure of the Sturgis facility. Indeed, according to the complaint, defendants received direct warnings, communications, FDA inspection reports, and consumer complaints identifying in detail the safety and regulatory violations that were rampant at the Sturgis facility.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/abbott-laboratories-loss-submission-form/?id=31826&from=1

Medtronic plc MDT

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Medtronic common stock between June 8, 2019, and May 25, 2022, inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Medtronic plc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Medtronic's product quality control systems were inadequate; (2) Medtronic had failed to comply with numerous regulations regarding risk assessment, corrective and preventive action, complaint handling, device recalls, and reporting of adverse events; (3) these failures increased the risk of regulatory investigation and action; (4) as a result of the Company's misconduct, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would delay the approval of additional Medtronic MiniMed devices, including the MiniMed 780G; (5) these delays in product approvals, as well as the Company's need to improve its quality control systems, would negatively affect the Company's financial performance and cause Medtronic to fall further behind its competitors; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/medtronic-plc-loss-submission-form/?id=31826&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (212) 537-9430

Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com: