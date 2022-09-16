Association of Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) Launches Institutional Membership for Universities and Research Organisations

Universities and research organisations can now apply for Institutional Membership to the Association of Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) which grants faculty, students and staff free annual membership to the Association of Human-Computer Interaction.

The Association of Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) announced today the launch of their new Institutional Membership option geared towards universities and research organisations who would like to offer their faculty, students or staff free annual membership to the Association of Human-Computer Interaction.

The Association of Human-Computer Interaction is a learned society of researchers and academics with an interest in the study of human-computer interaction (HCI). Students, researchers and academics form the backbone of the Association, which is dedicated to the advancements of human-computer interaction and innovative thinking within the field of HCI and user experience.

Benefits of membership to the Association of Human-Computer Interaction includes access to networking events, collaboration opportunities in both academia and industry, webinars, job prospects, funding opportunities, and the ability to join global research groups regularly publishing in some of the most prestigious peer-review journals worldwide.

Antonio, an Expert Member of the Association of Human-Computer Interaction said; “I'm extremely proud to be a member of the Association of Human-Computer Interaction. Being able to collaborate with other highly experienced researchers has allowed me to publish a number of well-received research in top journals and conferences.”

Universities and research organisations can apply for Institutional Membership by contacting the Association of Human-Computer Interaction via their membership page at https://www.hci.org.uk/membership. An application form will be emailed, alongside a detailed overview of Institutional Membership benefits.

If you would like to learn more about the Association of Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), visit https://www.hci.org.uk.

Media Contact

Company Name: Association of Human-Computer Interaction

Contact Person: Mark Owens

Email: Send Email

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://www.hci.org.uk



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Association of Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) Launches Institutional Membership for Universities and Research Organisations