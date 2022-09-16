Global High Voltage DC Transmission Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022-2030

About

ZMS Cables is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of cables and cable accessories. Founded in 1990, ZMS's 30+ years of manufacturing experience guarantees our cable product expertise and comprehensive cable project solution services. Our company places quality, compliance, and the strong needs of our customers at the heart of our operations. ZMS Cables is committed to continuous innovation and driving digital transformation to increase efficiency and sustainability. We enable integrated enterprise-level management by integrating world-leading process and management technologies throughout the business lifecycle. We can ensure that the growing demands of our international clients are met. ZMS has a wide range of cables and cable accessories. Including 500kv and below power cables, bare conductor overhead cables (AAC, AAAC, ACSR, HTLS, etc.), ABC cables, instrument cables, optical cable series products, etc. Cable accessories include heat shrink/cold shrink cable terminations and joints, cable insulators, cable lugs, cable glands, overhead cable fittings, and other accessories. All cables are produced in strict accordance with GB, IEC, BS, ASTM, and other standards, and have passed ISO9001, CCC, CE certification, SONCAP certification, and can provide OEM services. We are proud to have multiple certifications that demonstrate our commitment to quality and products.

ZMS Cable and Accessories