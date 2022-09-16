Military Aperture Antenna Market Demand For Defense Satellite Communication Equipment By 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military aperture antenna market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing demand for antennas with long-range capabilities for defense applications. Military antenna is a component of communication devices used in military aircrafts, naval vessels, unmanned aerial aircrafts, and armored vehicles, among others, which convert radio frequency fields into alternating current with the help of transducer and vice-versa. Aperture antennas constitute a large class of antennas, which emit EM waves through an opening (or aperture) and are commonly used at ultra-high frequency (UHF) and above where antenna sizes are relatively small. Antenna type & size can vary depending on the frequency used by antenna as well as system in that antenna is installed.

Surge in military expenditure, increase in demand for defense satellite communication equipment, and rise in adoption of multifunctional radars are the factors that drive the global military aperture antenna market. However, high cost involved in the development hinders the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in drone technology and development of various antennas such as microstrip, metamaterial, and plasma antenna present new pathways in the industry.

Recently, in 2020, Comtech Telecommunication Corporation (satellite telecommunications company headquartered in New York, US) was awarded a 12.5 million USD order from US-based integrator Strategic Communications to provide very small aperture terminal (VSAT) satellite terminals to support secure communications for an unnamed US government end-user. Tempe (Comtech’s Arizona-based subsidiary), Comtech EF Data Corporation (Comtech subsidiary specializing in communication equipment), also received a 1.7 million USD order for engineering services from Hughes Network Systems (high-speed satellite internet service provider headquartered in Maryland, US) to support its ongoing data link modernization (DLM) contract and provide new satellite communications systems for the US Army’s MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system (UAS). MQ-1C Gray Eagle is a medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft system developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for the US Army Under the development and prototype phase of the sub-contract with Hughes, Comtech EF Data would provide advanced engineering services, including porting of waveforms to the prime contractor’s airborne and ground-based satellite modems and support for stringent US Army cyber security requirements. Such demand for defense satellite communication equipment is expected to drive the global military aperture antenna market.

