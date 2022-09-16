Military Array Antenna Market Demand For Defense Satellite Communication Equipment By 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military array antenna market is experiencing a significant growth due to increase in demand for antennas with long-range capabilities for defense applications. Antenna arrays are composed of group of similar antenna elements that increases the gain compared to a single element antenna. Meanwhile, the same radiated power is more concentrated to one certain direction, owing to reduced beam-width compared to the single element antenna. Antenna type & size can vary depending on the frequency used by antenna as well as system in which antenna is installed. Military antennas are used with various military systems for applications such as tracking, enemy aircraft warning, incoming missile warning, electronic-warfare, and ground mapping & surveillance.

Surge in military expenditure, increase in demand for defense satellite communication equipment, and rise in adoption of multifunctional radars are the factors that drive the global military array antenna market. However, high cost involved in the development hinders the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in drone technology and development of various antennas such as microstrip, metamaterial, and plasma antenna present new pathways in the industry.

ALCAN Systems, a smart antenna startup from Germany, announced the start of its product development program to produce a fixed ground terminal with an electronically steerable flat-panel antenna for low earth orbit (LEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations that operate on Ka-Band frequencies. The program is aimed to initiate production in 18 months and make its first antenna deliveries to initial customers by last quarter of 2021. The antenna is based on ALCAN’s innovative liquid crystal based phased array antenna technology that achieves the lowest unit cost and power consumption performance in the industry. The antenna will be priced at 1,700 USD (full terminal price estimated at 2,800 USD) and can achieve throughputs in excess of 400 Mbps. The antenna design is modular and will allow multiple antennas to be combined to achieve higher gain/throughput based on the needs of the customers. Moreover, in 2019, Roccor (defense & aerospace component manufacturer headquartered in Colorado, US) was awarded 3 million USD contract by AFRL to develop the current Link 16 demonstration mission antenna into a production-ready design capable of serving the needs of upcoming satellite constellation providers such as SpaceX’s Starlink. Such demand for defense satellite communication equipment is expected to drive the global military array antenna market.

