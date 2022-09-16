Aircraft De-Icing Market Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis By 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- De-icing for an aircraft is majorly used when freezing & a precipitation condition occurs. Frozen contaminants interfere with the aerodynamic properties of the vehicle. A plane's wings and rear tail component are engineered with a specific shape to provide proper lift for flight.

Snow and ice on these areas in essence changes their shape and disrupts the airflow across the surface, hindering the ability to create lift. Moreover, whenever snow, ice, or even frost has accumulated on the aircraft, it is removed with the help of de-icing fluid, a mixture of a chemical called glycol and water, which is generally heated and sprayed under pressure to remove ice and snow on the aircraft.

There is a special emphasis of airlines on safe air travel and avoidance of accident in winter season, owing to stringent regulation and increasing awareness among travelers. Without de-icing in aircraft, it is not possible to expect for a safe air travel. This is one of the biggest drivers for aircraft de-icing market.

Additionally, with the increasing use of technology in de-icing process, de-icing process has become more convenient, cost effective in long term and more environment friendly.

Dow in collaboration with has launched a unique method for directly synthesizing propylene glycol (PG) from propylene and hydrogen peroxide to market maturity. The key element is a novel catalytic system developed by Evonik researchers which allows for the direct synthesis of PG from propylene and hydrogen peroxide, in a process offering high yield and comparatively low energy consumption.

