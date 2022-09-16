Tablet PC Market | Presents Strong Revenue Visibility in Near Future Booming at a CAGR during 2031

Tablet PC Market

Increasing usage of tablets in the education sector, private enterprises & growing demand from smartphone and laptop users would drive the market for tablet PC.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid expansion of the corporate sector, increase in demand for hybrid devices, and rise in demand for tablet computers drive the growth of the global tablet PC market. However, commoditization by emerging companies along with battery issues & short life span of tablet PCs restrain the market growth.

On the other hand, the surge in digitization, technological advancements, and enhanced internet connectivity create new opportunities in the coming years. According to the report, the global tablet PC industry generated $70.72 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $325.15 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 320 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/18896

Based on the operating system, the android segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global tablet PC market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in adoption of android-based devices, accessibility of this operating system in various brands, and surge in popularity for to its lower pricing, ease of availability, and high compatibility with a variety of devices.

However, the iOS segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 18.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increased popularity of iPads for their highly preferred design. The report also analyzes the windows segment.

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global tablet PC industry, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to the Offline advantage of forming a personal relationship with customers, less product return rate, and touch & feel of the goods for customers.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

However, the online segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the shifting toward digitalization by businesses and an increase in the implementation of Industry 4.0 to cope with ongoing tough business competition by making products available online shopping platforms.

Based on end-user, the consumer segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, holding around three-fifths of the global tablet PC market, and is estimated to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rising in the adoption of tablet PCs for educational and entertainment purposes. However, the commercial segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 18.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to a surge in utilization to improve productivity, efficiency, and communication.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global tablet PC market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. This is due to mass switching toward work-from-home (WFH) and remote working culture along with online education in this region. However, LAMEA is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the gradual adoption of tablet PC in several industries along with rising in investments in the development of tablets with enhanced features and improved devices in the region.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/18896

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• By operating system, the android segment dominated the tablet pc market in 2021. However, the iOS segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• On the basis of distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the Tablet PC market in 2021; However, the Online segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• Depending on End User, the consumer segment generated the highest revenue in 2021. However, the commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

• Region-wise, the tablet PC market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2021. However, North America is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the tablet PC market, Apple Inc., Acer Inc., ADLINK, Amazon, Inc., ARBOR Technology, ASUSTek Computer Inc., DAP Technologies, Glacier Computer, Hewlett-Packard (HP), Huawei Technologies, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NEXCOM, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Toshiba Corporation. This study includes market trends, Tablet PC Market Analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17619

Similar Report:

1. Desktop Virtualization Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.