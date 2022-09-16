Tracksuits Market by Manufacturer, Region, Type and Application Forecast to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Tracksuits Market by Product, End Use, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The tracksuits market size was valued at $8,689.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $17,980.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the men segment accounted for 49.8% of share in the global tracksuits market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period. U.S. is one of the prominent countries that accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2020.

Rise in participation of consumers in physical fitness activities, increase in number of millennials, and shift in trend toward athleisure wear have boosted the growth of the global tracksuits market. However, volatile cost of raw materials and availability of counterfeit brands hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in trend of premiumization and increase in promotional activities & initiatives by various organizations are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Key findings of the study

Based on location, the domestic segment held the major share of 65.1% of the tracksuits market in 2020.

Based on travelers type, the primary segment witness an exponential growth rate of 8.7% during the forecast period

North America held the major share in the market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak has negatively affected the manufacturing of tracksuits due to the low supply of raw materials and disruption of the supply chain. Moreover, the economic instability across the globe hampered the manufacturing industry.

However, the supply-demand gap of tracksuits is expected to minimize as the number of vaccinated people increases and international import-export resumes.

The closure of fitness centers and cancellation of sports events further hampered the demand for tracksuits.

The report segments the global tracksuits market on the basis of product, location, travelers type, and region.

Based on product, the cotton segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the wool segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of location, the men segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the kids segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The global tracksuits market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The global tracksuits market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Adidas AG, HanesBrands Inc., ASICS Corporation, Jack & Jones, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Nike, Inc., Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd., Under Armour, Inc., Puma Se, and Wildcraft.

