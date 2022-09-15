Press Release Statistical Data on Anti-illegal Workers Operations in August 2022
MACAU, September 15 - Concerning the joint and sole operations against illegal workers launched by the Public Security Police Force, the Labour Affairs Bureau and other authorities in August 2022 at construction sites, private flats, commercial and industrial establishments, etc., the figures are set out below.
|
Statistical data on anti-illegal workers operations in August 2022
|
Locations inspected
|
244
|
Suspected illegal workers detected
|
66