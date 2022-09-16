The Brave, Bold & Unstoppable Women's Summit ™Uniting Women and Honoring and Supporting Our Women Veterans
The Brave, Bold & Unstoppable Women's Summit™ will be honoring Jas Boothe of Final Salute with a Humanitarian Award for her service to homeless women veteransARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE BRAVE, BOLD & UNSTOPPABLE WOMEN’S SUMMIT TURNING PASSION INTO PURPOSE & HONORING OUR WOMEN VETERANS
Uniting Women and Supporting Women Veterans Rochel Marie Lawson, Founder of The Brave, Bold and Unstoppable Women's Summit will honor Jas Boothe, Founder of Final Salute, with the Humanitarian Award for her dedication and support in assisting homeless women veterans with children to find housing.
Liz Blackmon will be honored with the Service Award for her support in assisting women veterans with purchasing real estate.
The Brave, Bold & Unstoppable Women’s Summit connects, empowers, inspires, motivates, and unifies women around the United States to turn their passion into purpose while supporting and honoring our women veterans.
This event will be held on Saturday, September 17th, from 9 am to 5 pm at the Residence Inn in Ballston, Arlington, Virginia.
www.unstoppable-womens-summit.com
Join us as we unite and support each other to turn our passions into purpose and profit.
Veteran Ticket prices: $30. https://buy.stripe.com/5kAdUG6mY4H55uEbJq
Early Bird Ticket prices: $67. https://buy.stripe.com/9AQeYK3aM7The1a7t2
If you are a warrior guided by inner light with an unwavering commitment to living your highest purpose, you should be at this event!
