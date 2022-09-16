Global Baby Stroller Market Is Expected to Generate $3.4 billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Customers are spending more on prams and strollers as a result of their fast-paced lifestyle and baby-care consciousness, which serves as a potential driver for the global baby stroller market. Based on distribution channel, the specialty store segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total baby stroller market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global baby stroller market garnered $1.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $3.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.9 billion Market Size in 2031 $3.4 billion CAGR 5.7% No. of Pages in Report 278 Segments covered Product type, Age, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rapid urbanization Increase in consumer disposable income Changes in lifestyles of customers Innovations in the design of baby strollers Opportunities Rise in trend of travel among millennials and baby boomers A rise in refurbishment and leasing baby stroller Restraints High prices of baby strollers

Covid-19 Scenario:



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global baby stroller market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of production facilities.

Curfew practices globally affected the domestic as well as international production of baby stroller, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the overall market.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

Nevertheless, in the post-pandemic, customers are spending more on prams and strollers as a result of their fast-paced lifestyle and baby-care consciousness.



The research provides detailed segmentation of the global baby stroller market based on product type, age, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the lightweight stroller segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global baby stroller market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also identifies the segments such as full size stroller, jogging stroller, and double stroller.

Based on age, the 6 - 12 months segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global baby stroller market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes segments including 6 months and 12-36 months.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty store segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global baby stroller market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes supermarket/hypermarket and e-commerce

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total baby stroller market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global baby stroller market analyzed in the research include Artsana Group, Baby Bunting, Britax Excelsior Limited, Dorel Juvenile, Goodbaby International, Newell Brand, Peg Perego SpA, Pigeon Corporation, Mothercare, Summer Infant, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global baby stroller market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

