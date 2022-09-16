Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment Offense: 3700 Block of 12th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in the 3700 block of 12th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:54 pm, the suspect entered an establishment and approached an employee at the listed location. The suspect motioned to his coat as if he had a weapon and demanded money from the employee. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.