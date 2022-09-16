Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 600 Block of Kennedy Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in the 600 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:53 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located evidence of a shooting but no victim. A short time later, MPD units received a call for an adult male victim receiving treatment at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below. The vehicle is described as a grey 4-door Audi Q5 with unknown tags.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.