Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.15.22

Published: Sep 15, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 1565 by the Committee on Emergency Management – Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

AB 1765 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – Marks-Roos Local Bond Pooling Act of 1985: rate reduction bonds: review.

AB 1796 by Assemblymember Steven Choi (R-Irvine) – Public postsecondary education: reenrollment.

AB 1904 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Consumers Legal Remedies Act: covered person.

AB 1906 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Voluntary stream restoration: property owner liability: indemnification: claims.

AB 1981 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Jury duty.

AB 2023 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Jails: discharge plans.

AB 2172 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – Political Reform Act of 1974: electronic filings.

AB 2178 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Physicians and surgeons: special faculty permits: academic medical center.

AB 2361 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) – Juveniles: transfer to court of criminal jurisdiction.

AB 2431 by the Committee on Banking and Finance – Business entities: statement of information: requirements.

AB 2537 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – Vehicles: driver education.

AB 2627 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Electronically collected personal information: local agencies: the California Community Colleges: memorandum of understanding.

SB 1299 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Pupil instruction: California State Summer School for Mathematics and Science: eligibility: funding: tuition and application fee.

SB 1397 by Senator Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) – Teacher credentialing: emergency teaching permits.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

AB 1870 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Organic products. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1926 by Assemblymember Steven Choi (R-Irvine) – Voluntary declaration of parentage. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1951 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Sales and use tax: exemptions: manufacturing. A veto message can be found here.



For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

# # #