Johnson//Becker, PLLC Attorney Appointed Co-Lead in Baby Formula Lawsuit

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stacy Hauer of Johnson//Becker has been appointed co-lead counsel in the multi-district litigation/class action lawsuit alleging Abbott Nutrition sold baby formula that sickened newborns in multiple states.

Hauer and her fellow co-lead are backed by a 10-person steering committee; the team of a dozen attorneys is expected to represent hundreds of plaintiffs who allege that they were harmed by contaminated formula, as well as those consumers who bought the now recalled formula.

In February 2022, Abbott agreed to recall powdered formula products Similac, Ailmentum, and EleCare produced at its facility in Sturgis, Michigan. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), those products had been linked to at least five illnesses in infants: four babies who contracted Cronobacter, a bacteria that can cause meningitis, and one who was exposed to salmonella. Two of the infants in those initial reports died.

A subsequent FDA inspection found Cronobacter on surfaces and a lack of quality control in the Abbott facility, leading to a halt in production and its temporary closure.

The law firm is also pursuing baby formula lawsuits against the manufacturers of Similac and Enfamil over a separate injury called necrotizing enterocolitis.

Hauer has an extensive background in science and medicine, including a Masters degree from the College of Pharmacy at the University of Minnesota, and has litigated complex cases involving numerous drug and medical device claims.

