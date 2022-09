Media Advisory - Street closures for the National Commemorative Ceremony in Honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Access to streets in the downtown core of Ottawa will be restricted during the National Commemorative Ceremony in Honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Heritage would like to inform residents and visitors that access to streets in the downtown core of Ottawa will be restricted from September 16, 2022, until September 19, 2022, the day of the National Commemorative Ceremony in Honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Only those displaying an official access pass, residents with a driver's licence as proof of residence and emergency responders will be allowed to access closed streets with a vehicle.

People are invited to gather along the parade route and are encouraged, when possible, to walk or take public transit as road closures will be in effect.

National Commemoration Parade Route

The parade will start Monday, September 19, 2022, at 12:10 p.m. ET at Cartier Square Drill Hall and will arrive at Christ Church Cathedral on Sparks Street in Ottawa.

Plan your routes

The following City of Ottawa street closures are in place during these dates.

From September 16 to September 19

The following lane closure will be in effect from September 16 at 6:00 a.m. to September 19 at 11:59 p.m.:

Queen Street from Bay Street to Bronson Avenue, westbound lane

The following no parking/no stopping restrictions will be in effect from September 16 at 6:00 a.m. to September 19 at 11:59 p.m. on both sides of the following streets:

Queen Street between Lyon Street and Bronson Avenue

between Lyon Street and Bronson Avenue Sparks Street between Lyon Street and Bronson Avenue

Bronson Avenue between Sparks Street and Queen Street

September 18 to September 19

The following lane closures will be in effect from September 18 at 6:00 a.m. to September 19 at 11:59 p.m.:

Wellington Street from the corner of Wellington and the Portage Bridge to Bay Street in the bicycle lane and first lane of traffic

The following street closures will be in effect from September 18 at 11:00 a.m. to September 19 at 5:30 p.m.:

Sparks Street from Bay Street to Bronson Avenue

Bronson Avenue from Sparks Street to Queen Street

September 18

The following street closures are in place on September 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Bay Street between Queen Street and Wellington Street

and Wellington Street Sparks Street between Lyon Street and Bay Street

September 19

The following street closures are in place from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:

Bay Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

Lyon Street from Wellington Street to Sparks Street

Queen Street in the westbound lane from Lyon Street to Bay Street

in the westbound lane from Lyon Street to Bay Street Queen Street from Bay Street to Bronson Avenue

from Bay Street to Bronson Avenue Elgin Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

from Wellington Street to Queen Street Laurier Avenue West off-ramp onto Queen Elizabeth Drive will be closed at 9:00 a.m.

The following street closures are in place from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:

Wellington Street from Portage Bridge to Bank Street (Note that Wellington Street from Bank Street to Elgin Street is closed to vehicular traffic)

Kent Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

from Wellington Street to Queen Street Bank Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

O'Connor Street from Wellington Street to Sparks Street

from Wellington Street to Sparks Street Metcalfe Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

Traffic will be permitted eastbound between Portage Bridge and Lyon Street until 9:00 a.m.

In addition to the previous street closures, the following City of Ottawa street closures are in place on September 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

Bay Street from Queen Street to Albert Street

to Albert Street Queen Street eastbound lane from Bay Street to Lyon Street

The following no parking restrictions is in place from September 19 at 6:00 a.m. to September 19 11:59 p.m. on both sides of the following streets:

Wellington Street from the Portage Bridge to Elgin Street

Elgin Street northbound from Laurier Avenue West to Queen Street

northbound from Laurier Avenue West to Queen Street Elgin Street southbound from Queen Street to Wellington Street

southbound from to Wellington Street Sparks Street from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street

Queen Street from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street

A map of the street closures is available online.

Please note that all details are subject to change.

