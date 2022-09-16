DLV RESOURCES LTD. AND WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES INC. ANNOUNCE AMALGAMATION AGREEMENT FOR BUSINESS COMBINATION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO A U.S. PERSON/

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - DLV Resources Ltd. ("DLV") DLV and West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. ("RLG") RLG are pleased to announce that they have entered into an amalgamation agreement in connection with the previously announced binding agreement pursuant to which DLV has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of RLG in consideration for the issuance of 0.1215 of a DLV common share for each RLG common share acquired (the "Transaction").

RLG currently intends to hold a shareholder meeting on November 10, 2022 in connection with obtaining its requisite shareholder approvals for the Transaction.

The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and receipt of required approvals from the shareholders of RLG.

ON BEHALF OF DLV RESOURCES LTD.

"Geir Liland"

Geir Liland,

Chief Executive Officer



ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

"John Kontak"

John Kontak

President

