Heart N Hands, Celebrating its 8th Year, Expands Its Annual "Running for the Heart" 5K Run/Walk to Houston and Virtually

The Louisiana-based non-profit that supports heart health education will have its annual in-person race on September 17 in New Orleans, Houston, and virtually.

HOUSTON (PRWEB) September 15, 2022

Nonprofit group Heart N Hands is holding their third annual "Running for the Heart" 5K Run/Walk/Bike in person on Saturday, September 17, in New Orleans and Houston and virtually, from September 17 - 19. "Running for the Heart" will celebrate Heart N Hands' eighth year anniversary this year and raise funds to educate girls aged 10-18 about heart health and disease prevention. The 5K's starting line in New Orleans will be at the Bayou St. John area at Wisner across from Pan Am Stadium in New Orleans. The Houston affiliate will hold its first annual in-person race on September 17, 2022. Due to its popularity in 2020, Heart N Hands will continue its virtual 5K from September 16 to 18. Participants can register for the event at https://www.heartnhands.org.

Heart N Hands started its annual run to further its mission of educating young women on better heart health. "'Running for the Heart' 5K is about loving your heart and staying fit during this time to develop great heart-healthy habits for life," said Founder and President Essence Banks, "Running, walking, and/or biking can bring us together as a community to get our hearts pumping, give to a worthy cause, and allow us to have fun!" The annual race offers the perfect opportunity to get out, enjoy the beautiful weather and show your heart some love.

Heart N Hands ask that everyone who registers for the race complete the 5K (3.1 miles) by foot or on a bike on September 17, then post photos, videos, and stories to their social media tagging #heartnhands and #runningfortheheart to spread the word about the importance of heart health. On top of contributing to a non-profit organization that makes heart health education available to so many young women, Heart N Hands wants to encourage participants to celebrate their personal accomplishments and deepen their love and appreciation for their hearts.

While celebrating Heart N Hand's 8th anniversary, Running for the Heart helps maintain the focus on fighting the number one killer of women, heart disease. "The Running for the Heart event is all about loving your heart and keeping fit while encouraging our communities to develop heart healthy habits for life," said Banks, "This year, now more than ever, we have to take charge of our health and get moving. Coming together as a community, virtually or in-person, will empower young girls to get their own hearts pumping and will bring awareness to a great cause."

Heart N Hands wants to stress that individuals of all fitness levels are welcome to participate. The tax-deductible 5K registration fee is $25 for all participants. Registrants for the in-person 5k will receive plenty of swag (official 5K T-Shirt, water bottle, race bib, and finisher gifts/prizes) at the race location. Virtual 5K participants will have signature t-shirts and goodies mailed to the registered address provided. To learn more about the event or to register, please visit heartnhands.org.

Founded in 2014 by heart disease survivor Essence Harris Banks, Heart N Hands began as a Louisiana nonprofit organization. Since then, the nonprofit has expanded its reach nationally to affiliate chapters in Nashville and Memphis, TN, and is proud to announce its newest affiliate in Houston, TX. Through their Houston outreach, Heart N Hands hopes to continue its mission of educating over 6500 women and their families in partnership with the American Heart Association.

In addition to the annual run, Heart N Hands regularly hosts fitness and wellness sessions full of activities to promote heart health, including Zumba, yoga, high-intensity interval training, and mindfulness meditation. Their partnership with No Kid Hungry led to the creation of "Fruit Friday," which provided over 400 area children in need with fresh fruit and a dose of heart health education. The nonprofit has also partnered with Girl Scouts Louisiana East to design and offer a "Love Your Heart" patch that over 100 scouts have earned.

The organization aims to promote better heart health in women through its comprehensive, interactive sessions where young women can learn more about taking care of the heart and the specific risk factors for women. These sessions provide instruction on the importance of daily physical activity, heart-healthy cooking demos, grocery store tours, and food label education. CPR training is also a staple of this preventative approach to heart health, in addition to discussing the cardiac impact of smoking, drinking alcohol, and other substance abuse. Heart N Hands has trained over 300 girls in hands-only CPR through their initiatives.

In February, Heart N Hands celebrated American Heart Month with its "Know Your Four" campaign, intended to educate on heart disease's four major risk factors. The nonprofit also provides scholarship fund awards to graduating High School Seniors in each chapter's area.

"Heart N Hands has the potential to be a major positive influence on the future women, as our adolescent girls are empowered with awareness and tips for prevention of time sensitive killers - heart disease and stroke. The cycle of premature disease, disability, and death can be broken," said Sheryl Martin-Schild, MD, PhD, FANA, FAHA, FAAN, Stroke Medical of Neurology & Stroke (Touro Infirmary and New Orleans East Hospital), Director for Louisiana

Emergency Response Network and Heart N Hands Board Member.

Heart N Hands is a nonprofit organization based in New Orleans whose mission is to spread heart health awareness, prevention, and education for young girls in our community. For more information, you can visit https://www.heartnhands.org/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/heart_n_hands_celebrating_its_8th_year_expands_its_annual_running_for_the_heart_5k_run_walk_to_houston_and_virtually/prweb18902801.htm