Flat Panel Antenna Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence

The Global Flat Panel Antenna Market is expected to reach a high CAGR of 30.10% during the forecast period (2022 – 2029).

Market Overview:

A panel antenna is a unmarried antenna or a set of antennas used to recognition a radio transmission in a particular location. Although sure technologies use large panel antennas, panel antennas are usually flat, rectangular, lengthy systems which might be three square toes in size. Additionally known as directional antennas.

Flat-panel antennas with phased array era are applied for military, naval, industrial aviation radar and satellite tv for pc television applications. Even though the antennas stay stationary, a phased array is a fixed of computer-scanned and managed antennas that could shape a steerable beam of radio waves.

A flat panel antenna is a directional antenna that most effective transmits and gets radio indicators in one route. It has a much broader beam, permitting the sign to cover more ground. Flat-panel antennas are being developed for maritime satellite communications along side military, naval & commercial aviation radar. Following the invention of satellites, the dominant trend changed into building and growing large spacecraft with large payloads making satellites greater competent and efficient.

Market Dynamics

The market is expected to rise due to the growing demand for electrically guided phased array flat panel antennas and the growing improvement of small, low-profile antennas. The rising upkeep charges could impede the marketplace call for.

Ultra-compact, low-profile flat panel antennas

The flat panels provide a low-profile, lightweight alternative for conventional antennas. Perhaps these flat panel reflectors are greater suitable for cutting-edge communications. Flat-panel satellite tv for pc antennas that are extremely-compact and low-profile are designed to paintings with the ultra-modern Ka-band high-throughput satellites for any IP-based voice, video or information Beyond-Line-of-Sight programs. The antennas provide full-duplex satellite tv for pc conversation, connecting current floor fight motors to ground manipulate stations.

These integrated terminals take advantage of very small c program languageperiod terminal technology. For example, ThinPack flat-panel antennas from ThinKom solutions combine the overall performance, throughput and power of its greater tangible counterparts with the simplicity of use and velocity of assembly of extremely-compact stations, enabling customers to maximise the advantages of worldwide satellite net.

High prices for improvement and servicing

The high fee of developing and retaining earth station infrastructure is a main restraint for marketplace boom. Because of the pitching and rolling of ships, it could be extra tough for flat panel antennas to maintain a great hyperlink to the satellite in a maritime environment. As a result, the antenna might also on occasion now not be perfectly perpendicular to the satellite tv for pc.

Multiple antennas might be required because of the identified trouble, which might be extra pricey than setting up a parabolic antenna. A mechanical guidance device might be used as an alternative, resulting in notably larger and basically non-flat antennas. Furthermore, the design, development and construction of these antennas and their additives necessitate time and effort from professional experts.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Electronically steered

Mechanically steered

By Frequency

C and X band

Ku, K and Ka-band

By End-User

Aviation

Telecommunications

Military

Commercial

Others

Competitive Landscape

Top market players are implementing product and service innovation, mergers, acquisitions and collaborations to keep ahead of the competition. For example, Leidos will install the ThinKom Solutions, Inc.-supplied ThinAir® Ka2517 phased-array antenna system on its brand-new high-accuracy electronic intelligence aircraft. U.S. military-compliant modem is coupled with the ThinKom Ka2517 low-profile Ka-band aero satellite antenna system to offer real-time, reliable and resilient broadband communication to and from the aircraft in flight.

Major global flat panel antenna market companies include Kymeta Corporation, ThinKom Solutions, Hanwha Phasor, TTI Norte, L3Harria Technologies, Ball Aerospace, RadioWaves, NXT Communications, Isotropic Systems and China Starwin.

