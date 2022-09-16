Beaumont Financial Partners, a Premier Independent Wealth Manager With a Substantial Presence in the Boston Metro Area, to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. FOCS ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC ("Beaumont"), a registered investment adviser based in Needham, MA, has entered into a definitive agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Organized in 1999 out of predecessor firm Beaumont Trust Associates (founded in 1981), Beaumont provides wealth management services to high net worth individuals and families. Beaumont is regarded as one of the premier wealth management firms in the New England region and beyond. The firm is known for its comprehensive approach to wealth management. The firm provides a full suite of services including investment management, wealth planning and tax preparation services. Beaumont will continue to be led by Tom Cahill and Larry Fiore as Managing Partners, Phil Dubuque as CIO, and the rest of the leadership team.

"Beaumont serves as a true partner to our clients, which we support through our collaborative, team-based approach," said Tom Cahill. "Our strategic relationship with Focus will provide our team with expanded resources and enhance the solutions we can offer our clients through their value-add programs. We appreciate that as a Focus partner firm, we will maintain our entrepreneurial culture and autonomy. Access to Focus' industry leading network of 87 like-minded partners will also allow us to refine our best practices and improve our client experience. With Focus as a partner, we are well positioned to advance our growth trajectory in the years to come."

"We are delighted to welcome a firm of Beaumont's caliber and reputation to the Focus partnership as our fourth new partner year to date," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Beaumont's track record of growth, strength of its advisory offering, and its incredible team will be a strong fit with our partnership from day one. Beaumont augments our extensive presence in and around Boston, and it will benefit from our value-added resources as well as its proximity to other leading Focus partners in the Northeast."

Colchester Partners, an investment banking and M&A advisory firm, served as financial advisor to Beaumont for this transaction.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit focusfinancialpartners.com .

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC is a registered investment advisor based in Needham, MA. The firm has a full-scale wealth management offering and provides investment management, financial, retirement and tax planning, death and disability planning, estate planning, insurance solutions, income and asset protection, life transition services, and pension consulting services to its clients. For more about Beaumont please visit https://www.bfpartners.com .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

