Digital World Acquisition Corp. Provides Additional Guidance on October 10, 2022 Special Meeting

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC ("DWAC", "Digital World" or the "Company") today provided an update on this week's events and the status of its stockholder vote for is special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to approve an amendment to the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation ("Extension Amendment") to extend the period of time available to complete a business combination:

Where does the vote stand? The vote is continuing, any reports to the contrary may be inaccurate or misleading, and in fact the votes that have been received for the proposals have been overwhelmingly positive. We have hundreds of thousands of shareholders in our Company, which is unlike many other SPACs and is, in our belief, a testament to our shareholders' interest in our acquisition target. However, the sheer number of voters and voter interest have compelled us to keep the polls open, to meet quorum and to meet the requisite favorable vote of 65% of outstanding shares required by our charter. We firmly believe that the Extension Amendment will pass, so long as all shareholders have a chance to get their vote counted.

This is an important vote that includes a redemption right. You should vote, and if you don't redeem now you keep your right to redeem in connection with the business combination. What if my broker says they are not participating in this vote? You should contact us at info@dwacspac.com and advise the help desk of the issue. You have the right to vote and we will help you contact your broker accordingly.

You should contact us at info@dwacspac.com and advise the help desk of the issue. You have the right to vote and we will help you contact your broker accordingly. What if I want to contact the SEC about its review of the DWAC TMTG proposed merger? You should contact your attorney and/or you can call various resources at the SEC for investors, such as the SEC Office of the Investor Advocate Marc Sharma, Chief Counsel, at 202-551-3302, https://www.sec.gov/advocate, or the SEC Acting Ombudsman Latisha Brown at https://omms.sec.gov or Ombudsman@sec.gov.

You should contact your attorney and/or you can call various resources at the SEC for investors, such as the SEC Office of the Investor Advocate Marc Sharma, Chief Counsel, at 202-551-3302, https://www.sec.gov/advocate, or the SEC Acting Ombudsman Latisha Brown at https://omms.sec.gov or Ombudsman@sec.gov. How can I vote? The easiest way for stockholders to vote is to contact our new proxy solicitor, Alliance Advisors LLC, at (877) 728-4996 or by email at DWAC@allianceadvisors.com. They will assist you with voting questions from 9am to 10pm EST, Monday through Sunday. .

The easiest way for stockholders to vote is to contact our new proxy solicitor, Alliance Advisors LLC, at (877) 728-4996 or by email at DWAC@allianceadvisors.com. They will assist you with voting questions from 9am to 10pm EST, Monday through Sunday. . When is the deadline to vote? Votes will be accepted up to and during the October 10, 2022 meeting, however if you hold shares in "street" name, we strongly encourage you to vote early to give your broker sufficient time to record your vote.

Votes will be accepted up to and during the October 10, 2022 meeting, however if you hold shares in "street" name, we strongly encourage you to vote early to give your broker sufficient time to record your vote. What if I already voted? Stockholders as of August 12, 2022 who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action.

Stockholders as of August 12, 2022 who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action. What if I owned shares on August 12, 2022 but have sold since? Stockholders as of August 12, 2022 who have not yet voted can still exercise their right to vote for the shares they held as of August 12, 2022. We strongly encourage those who owned shares on August 12, 2022 to exercise their right to vote whether or not they have sold their shares since.

Stockholders as of August 12, 2022 who have not yet voted can still exercise their right to vote for the shares they held as of August 12, 2022. We strongly encourage those who owned shares on August 12, 2022 to exercise their right to vote whether or not they have sold their shares since. Can I still redeem my Class A shares, and if so, how? We have extended the redemption deadline for holders of Class A common stock issued in our initial public offering to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 7, 2022. Stockholders who wish to withdraw their previously submitted redemption request may do so prior to this time by requesting that the transfer agent return such shares. Our sponsor's September 8, 2022 contribution has increased the per share redemption price from approximately $10.20 per share to approximately $10.30 per share.

We have extended the redemption deadline for holders of Class A common stock issued in our initial public offering to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 7, 2022. Stockholders who wish to withdraw their previously submitted redemption request may do so prior to this time by requesting that the transfer agent return such shares. Our sponsor's September 8, 2022 contribution has increased the per share redemption price from approximately $10.20 per share to approximately $10.30 per share. What if I hold my shares at Robinhood? Please be advised that Robinhood acquired Say Technologies in August 2022, as a result you may receive emails from Say Technologies related to your Robinhood account. Please do not delete emails from Say Technologies since they may contain important voting information for your Robinhood account. Also please check your spam folder for emails from Say Technologies.

The Company recommends all of its stockholders to vote "FOR" the proposals submitted at the Special Meeting. Stockholders should endeavor to cast their votes prior to the Special Meeting online at their broker's website or app, by phone at (877) 728-4996, or by emailing the Company's proxy solicitor, Alliance Advisors LLC, at DWAC@allianceadvisors.com.

New Proxy Solicitor

DWAC has engaged a new proxy solicitor, Alliance Advisors LLC (the "Proxy Solicitor"), to assist in the solicitation of proxies for the October 10, 2022 Special Meeting. We have agreed to pay the Proxy Solicitor a fee of $10,000 plus approved disbursements and out-of-pocket expenses, including campaign efforts calculated on a per-communication and per-vote basis. We will also reimburse the Proxy Solicitor for reasonable out-of-pocket expenses and will indemnify the Proxy Solicitor and its affiliates against certain claims, liabilities, losses, damages and expenses. The Proxy Solicitor does not beneficially own any of our securities, nor has it purchased or sold any of our securities during the past two years, and to our knowledge there is no information regarding the Proxy Solicitor or any of its affiliates or associates required to be set forth in our proxy statement that is not set forth therein. Our directors, officers and their respective agents may also solicit proxies in person, by telephone or by other means of communication. We will not pay these parties any additional compensation for soliciting proxies. We may also reimburse brokerage firms, banks and other agents for the cost of forwarding proxy materials to beneficial owners. While the payment of these expenses will reduce the cash available to us to consummate an initial business combination if the Extension Amendment is approved, we do not expect such payments to have a material effect on our ability to consummate an initial business combination.

