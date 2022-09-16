Casting to begin on “Love & Karma,” produced by Bontika Entertainment. 

Bontika Entertainment will be holding open calls for the romantic leads, Alessa and Victor, who are both in their fifties, as well as the traditional route through casting director Brandon English. The film will be helmed by award-winning Filipina filmmaker Giovannie Espiritu, who was commissioned by Bontika Entertainment to pen the script.

The romantic dramedy follows Alessa, worldly and highly successful real estate agent, who ventures home to the Philippines and ignites a whirlwind romance with her childhood crush at her 40-year school reunion, sending Alessa on a quest of rediscovering her identity, passion, and what it means to love unconditionally.

Bontika Entertainment will be holding open calls for the romantic leads, Alessa and Victor, who are both in their fifties, as well as the traditional route through casting director Brandon English. Established actors can submit through their agents, and non-represented talent can submit through the open call posted on the film’s instagram account or drop off their pictures and resumes at the Bontika booth at the Philippine Fashion & Cultural Expo at the Carson Event Center on Sunday, October 16th, 2022.

“My grandparents, who raised me, fell in love later in life and I think that in a youth-centric world, there needs to be more stories of finding love at any age,” says Espiritu. "It'll also showcase the beauty of the Philippines to a wider audience."

In addition to the search for the leads, the filmmakers will also be rounding out the cast of family members and friends of the family. Filipina icon Giselle Tongi (Gimik, Kababayan Today) and Spanish actress Natalia Bilbao (Shein MEX & Latin America host, They Crawl Beneath) are attached as part of Alessa's inner circle of friends.

"Love & Karma" goes into production early next year in Los Angeles; Bali, Indonesia, and Cebu, Philippines.

Please follow the film's Instagram page for open call information and updates: @loveandkarmamovie

About Filmmaker Giovannie Espiritu:

Giovannie Espiritu's identity is inherently political: A bisexual, once-undocumented immigrant Filipina mom who spent time in a Biblical doomsday cult as a teen. Her first short film, “Ultra-Feminist,” got an Honorable Mention at Outfest:Fusion, and her second film, “ALLY 3000,” won over 12 awards at film festivals, mainly in scriptwriting and social justice. Most of her work has taken aim at dismantling the patriarchy, healing generational trauma, and exposing systems of bias with humor. Giovannie's latest film, "Legacy," won the Hyundai Evolve Innovation Award at Outfest:Fusion. Giovannie is a member of the Alliance of Women Directors and the Producers Guild of America. She was recognized as one of 23 “Most Influential Filipina Women in the World" in 2021 by the Filipina Women's Network.

About Bontika Entertainment, LLC:



Bontika Entertainment makes feature films with heart, from an entrepreneur founder with a dream of creating something new and meaningful, showcasing the beauty of the islands as well as curating films designed to inspire all generations.The goal is to fill the world with visually striking features that turn heads, touch hearts, and lift spirits one story at a time.

