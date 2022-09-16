Transforming Education, Transforming The World

Statement by Education Cannot Wait Direct Yasmine Sherif for the Transforming Education Summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Leaders from across the world are uniting at the UN Secretary-General's Transforming Education Summit to address a global education crisis that threatens to derail decades of development gains and is depriving millions of girls across the world of their inherent human rights.

As we mobilize resources, listen to the world's youth, identify new solutions and work collectively to elevate education to the top of the global political agenda, we must not forget the 222 million crisis-impacted children and adolescents worldwide that urgently need our support. Education Cannot Wait's ground-breaking analysis highlights that about 78 million of these crisis-impacted children are out of school, and close to 120 million are in school but not learning.

Caught in conflicts and protracted crises, displaced by climate change, and fighting to survive in some of the harshest and most inhumane conditions on the planet, these girls and boys need our urgent support.

We need to unite in action to deliver on the commitments that will be made at this seminal Summit to ensure girls and boys in places like Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Pakistan, South Sudan, Syria, the Sahel, Ukraine, Yemen and beyond are guaranteed their human rights to 12 years of quality education.

This is our commitment to improve equitable inclusive education access and learning outcomes, to protect and improve external financing, to work together in the spirit of international cooperation to build crisis-resilient education systems, and to scale and mainstream high-impact and evidence-based interventions into policy and programming efforts.

Education Cannot Wait, as the UN's global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, champions these transformational approaches by delivering with humanitarian speed and developmental depth to ensure no child is left behind.

We urge world leaders to make good on our promises as outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals, Charlevoix Declaration, Safe Schools Declaration and other international accords, and support us in realizing 222 Million Dreams✨📚 for an education, and 222 Million Dreams✨📚 for a better world.###

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transforming-education-transforming-the-world-301625913.html

SOURCE Education Cannot Wait