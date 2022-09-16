SBB Research Group Foundation Names July 2022 Grant Finalists: By The Hand, Reading Power, and The Simple Good

The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the July 2022 finalists of its monthly grant program, which supports impactful nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the July 2022 finalists of its monthly grant program, which supports impactful nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic (in alphabetical order):

By The Hand ( Chicago, IL ) is a holistic after-school program that helps kindergarten through college-aged students, in critical need of academic intervention, become successful in school and life.

Reading Power ( Lake Forest, IL ) is an independent, individualized literacy program that works with underserved Lake County ( Illinois ) schools to provide one-on-one tutoring to children who are at risk in prekindergarten through second grade.

The Simple Good ( Chicago, IL ) provides youth with art programs focused on mindfulness and social and emotional learning. The organization's mission empowers youth to become positive activists through art and discussion.

In June, Peer Plus Education and Training Advocates and The Dragonfly Foundation each received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation. Peer Plus Education and Training Advocates provide programs to educate and support underserved populations for various health issues. The organization will use the funds to support families in need of counseling services, utilities, food, rental assistance, medication, transportation, and supplies. The Dragonfly Foundation partners with local hospitals to support and fulfill the everyday needs of children with cancer and their families. The Dragonfly Foundation will use the grant towards their Urgent Requests Program.

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation supports ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. SBB Research Group LLC, a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, established SBB Research Group Foundation to further its philanthropic mission. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

