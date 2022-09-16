Hamster Swap Launches the Much Awaited Swap System to Easily Exchange Cryptocurrency

Majuro, Marshall Island, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamster Swap, one of the budding projects, has launched the much-awaited swap system to facilitate easy cryptocurrency exchange. In a market that's largely volatile, Hamster Swap intends to introduce a project that remains unaffected by the ups and downs of the market. It's got everything a project needs, a sustainable idea, market-oriented tokenomics, built on the right blockchain. Best of all, it is decentralized, meaning that power is not limited to a few, and the platform is open to all.

Swap System to Easily Exchange Cryptocurrency

For those unaware of the concept, swapping is exchanging one cryptocurrency for the other. For instance, if a user wants to convert Bitcoin to ETH, they could either first convert Bitcoin to a fiat currency and then use it to purchase ETH, or simply swap the two. The former has two disadvantages. First, it's time-consuming and a lot more complex, and in this fast-paced world, everyone wants processes to go through instantly. Second, since two conversions are involved, the fees or charges are also incurred twice. It is where swapping comes to the rescue by eliminating the need to involve fiat currency, simplifying the process, and reducing the overall time. And with Hamster Swap launching the feature, it is all set to capture the market that's already suffering from a dearth of reliable decentralized exchanges (DEX).

About Hamster Swap

Hamster Swap plans to provide investors with a decentralized platform to maximize their profits and offer peace of mind. And to ensure these, the team developed the project on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), known for its quick processing time, ability to perform a large number of transactions simultaneously, and lower fees.

Coming to its De-Fi aspect, it's a lot more secure, investors are in complete control of their funds and assets, and do not have to conform to the regulations of a central authority. Also, centralized exchanges can arbitrarily set the fee for using the platform, which is not the case with Hamster Swap. It will offer complete transparency in every respect and allow users to inspect the rules by which financial assets and products operate. Trust is another critical factor the Hamster Swap promotes throughout the community because it could single-handedly take the platform towards success. The more people trust a platform, the higher the investments!

About the tokens

The native token for Hamster Swap, $CHEESE, is backed by a well-drafted tokenomics and employs several rewarding protocols that help investors earn big in the long run. The total supply of the token is capped at 1,000,000,000,000, and a 10% Marketing fee is charged on transactions.

Investing in Cheese comes with several benefits, for instance, the option to earn a passive income through Staking. Here, investors add their current holdings to the staking pool to verify transactions and receive a steady stream of funds. Investors can earn as high as 120% APR by staking the Cheese coin.

Hamster Swap is a part of the Hamster token ecosystem, the primary token that runs it all. Denoted by HAM, it has already captured the interests of both large and small investors, including Jack Dorsey, and has seen considerable growth ever since the launch. The total supply of HAM is capped at 10,000,000,000,000,000 or 10 quadrillions, of which 17.5% would be available to the public.

One of the major reasons behind the success of the HAM token is a well-designed system in which 54.6% of the total supply would be burned or sent to a dead address, thereby removing them from circulation. It will be a gradual process with tokens being burned weekly. For someone planning to invest in HAM, it will be highly beneficial. As the total number of tokens in circulation decreases, the value of the remaining ones will automatically increase. And once the dedicated quota of tokens is burned, imagine how high the price would rise.

It is the ideal time to register on Hamster Swap, use its swapping system to exchange cryptocurrencies, and invest in the tokens to earn both passive rewards and through the price rise of the tokens in the market. Also, Hamster Swap will be hosting exclusive IDOs for $CHEESE. Don't miss these since it could be the chance to acquire the token at low prices before it gets listed on exchanges.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research

