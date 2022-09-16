Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Murderer

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Uvalde Station in the Del Rio Sector arrested a man convicted of murder, shortly after he illegally entered the United States, Sept. 13.

Agents from the Uvalde Station apprehended a group of undocumented migrants on Highway 90. All subjects in the group were transported to the Eagle Pass Processing Facility. Record checks revealed that one subject, Reggie Alfredo Larios-Lopez, 43, of Nicaragua, was convicted of multiple felonies, including murder, in 1996 in Miami and sentenced to four years of confinement. Larios-Lopez has been twice deported, most recently in June of this year.

As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

Follow us on Facebook at US Border Patrol Del Rio Sector and on Twitter and Instagram @USBPChiefDRT and CBP on Twitter @CBPSouthTexas.