Human Traffickers Continue to Disregard Public Safety in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents made 17 arrests from three human smuggling events.

On September 15, RGV agents arrested nine migrants hiding in the bed of a Dodge Ram near Norias. RGV agents discovered the migrants after the vehicle failed to yield and veered off the road.  Several additional subjects, to include the driver, absconded into nearby brush and eluded arrest. 

On September 14, RGV agents investigated a residence suspected of harboring several individuals near Weslaco. Agents apprehended two migrants, both illegally present in the U.S. The subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody. No caretaker was identified.  

Also on September 14, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents were advised of a suspicious Chevrolet pickup near La Joya. Sullivan City Police Department officers located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, but the driver failed to yield and led the officers on a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle came to an abrupt stop and the occupants attempted to abscond. MCS agents responded to the area and apprehended the Mexican national driver and five migrants illegally present in the U.S.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation's borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

