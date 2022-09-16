Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrest sex offender

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station arrested a convicted sex offender in Laredo, Texas.

The arrest occurred on September 15, when agents, while working their assigned duties, were alerted to the unlawful entry of a group of unknown subjects. Agents responded to the area and were able to apprehend a group of individuals in the southern area of the city. After conducting field interviews all subjects were determined to have entered the United States illegally and were placed under arrest.

Record checks were conducted on the subjects which positively identified Gerardo Rodriguez-Castro, a 25-year-old Mexican national and convicted sex offender. Gerardo Rodriguez-Castro had a prior arrest and felony conviction for Indecent Liberties with a Child and was sentenced to 13-25 months of confinement.

He remains in custody pending further investigation.

