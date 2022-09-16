Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,050 in the last 365 days.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrest sex offender

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station arrested a convicted sex offender in Laredo, Texas.

 The arrest occurred on September 15, when agents, while working their assigned duties, were alerted to the unlawful entry of a group of unknown subjects. Agents responded to the area and were able to apprehend a group of individuals in the southern area of the city. After conducting field interviews all subjects were determined to have entered the United States illegally and were placed under arrest. 

 Record checks were conducted on the subjects which positively identified Gerardo Rodriguez-Castro, a 25-year-old Mexican national and convicted sex offender.  Gerardo Rodriguez-Castro had a prior arrest and felony conviction for Indecent Liberties with a Child and was sentenced to 13-25 months of confinement.

 He remains in custody pending further investigation.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrest sex offender

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.