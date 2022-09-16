Submit Release
CBP Officers Arrest Fugitive Sought for Soliciting a Minor Via Computer

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for sexual offense – soliciting a minor via computer.

“While the vast majority of people CBP officers process at our border ports are law abiding citizens, the systems that we have in place will frequently identify those who are being sought for any number of alleged criminal acts,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio.

On Sept. 14, CBP officers encountered a 35-year-old male, U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico in a vehicle. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for sexual offense of a minor. The individual was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant out of the Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg, West Virginia.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

The arrest was one of 17 NCIC fugitive apprehensions made by area CBP officers during the last week. Those taken into custody were being sought on a variety of charges to include assault with a deadly weapon and dangerous drugs.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

