UZBEKISTAN, September 14 - Leaders of Uzbekistan and Pakistan discuss issues of further enhancing bilateral partnership

On September 15, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, who visits Samarkand to attend the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Head of the state, having sincerely welcomed the Prime Minister of a friendly country, expressed gratitude for participating in the SCO Samarkand Summit.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan for the warm welcome during the current visit and the humanitarian assistance provided earlier to victims of floods in Pakistan. He confirmed the interest of the Pakistani side in strengthening the multifaceted strategic partnership with Uzbekistan.

The leaders considered the full range of issues of bilateral cooperation, primarily in trade-economic, investment and transport-transit spheres.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the growth of mutual trade indicators. Last year they grew by 47 percent, and since the beginning of the year – by another 10 percent. The number of joint ventures has reached 200.

Special attention was paid to the issues of enhancing cooperation in transport and logistics. The importance of accelerating the implementation of the Trans-Afghan Railway project, removing trade barriers and creating favorable conditions for mutual supplies of goods was emphasized.

Current issues of the international and regional agenda were discussed.

The meeting took place in an open, warm and friendly atmosphere.

Source: UzA