Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,045 in the last 365 days.

Presidents of Uzbekistan and Belarus discuss issues of enhancing practical cooperation

UZBEKISTAN, September 14 - Presidents of Uzbekistan and Belarus discuss issues of enhancing practical cooperation

On September 15, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who arrived in Uzbekistan to attend the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Alexander Lukashenko thanked the Leader of Uzbekistan for the invitation and expressed sincere gratitude for the support of the procedure for launching the admission of Belarus to this authoritative international structure.

Views were exchanged on the current issues of the bilateral agenda, the consistent expansion of multifaceted practical cooperation, international and regional policy.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that relations between Uzbekistan and Belarus continue to develop successfully in the spirit of friendship and partnership.

Bilateral trade-economic cooperation is enhancing. The trade turnover between the two countries increased by 44 percent last year, and by another 12 percent in the first seven months of this year.

The parties agreed to accelerate work on expanding the network of trading houses and logistics centers in the two countries, launching the Agroexpress project for accelerated food delivery, and introducing an electronic system for certification of origin of goods.

The leaders of Uzbekistan and Belarus noted the need for promoting mutually beneficial partnership in the industrial cooperation in mechanical engineering, agro-industrial complex, chemical, pharmaceutical and electrical industries.

The importance of further using the potential of the regions of the two countries was noted. The President of Uzbekistan proposed to hold the Second Interregional Forum in Uzbekistan.

The parties noted with satisfaction the active development of cooperation in the cultural-humanitarian sphere, primarily in education and cinematography.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

Presidents of Uzbekistan and Belarus discuss issues of enhancing practical cooperation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.