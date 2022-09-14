Presidents of Uzbekistan and Belarus discuss issues of enhancing practical cooperation

On September 15, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who arrived in Uzbekistan to attend the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Alexander Lukashenko thanked the Leader of Uzbekistan for the invitation and expressed sincere gratitude for the support of the procedure for launching the admission of Belarus to this authoritative international structure.

Views were exchanged on the current issues of the bilateral agenda, the consistent expansion of multifaceted practical cooperation, international and regional policy.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that relations between Uzbekistan and Belarus continue to develop successfully in the spirit of friendship and partnership.

Bilateral trade-economic cooperation is enhancing. The trade turnover between the two countries increased by 44 percent last year, and by another 12 percent in the first seven months of this year.

The parties agreed to accelerate work on expanding the network of trading houses and logistics centers in the two countries, launching the Agroexpress project for accelerated food delivery, and introducing an electronic system for certification of origin of goods.

The leaders of Uzbekistan and Belarus noted the need for promoting mutually beneficial partnership in the industrial cooperation in mechanical engineering, agro-industrial complex, chemical, pharmaceutical and electrical industries.

The importance of further using the potential of the regions of the two countries was noted. The President of Uzbekistan proposed to hold the Second Interregional Forum in Uzbekistan.

The parties noted with satisfaction the active development of cooperation in the cultural-humanitarian sphere, primarily in education and cinematography.