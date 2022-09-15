Governor Abbott Announces Over $64,000 TWC Career Training Grant To Bells Independent School District

TEXAS, September 15 - September 15, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant from the Texas Workforce Commission to support career training at Bells Independent School District (ISD). The grant of more than $64,000 will help the district's high school purchase and install equipment to train students for careers in welding technology.

"The State of Texas continues to support opportunities for the next generation to develop the skills needed to succeed in Texas' world-class workforce," said Governor Abbott. "By training students in high-demand industries, the Texas Workforce Commission and partners are investing in Texans and their families, empowering individuals, and supporting Texas' robust economic growth. The workforce of tomorrow begins with today's students."

“Congratulations to Bells ISD for receiving their first JET grant award," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "The equipment purchased will prepare students to begin a career in the high-demand welding industry upon high school graduation. Employers across the Lone Star State will benefit from the newly trained workforce for years to come.”

TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson presented the JET award to Bells ISD at a ceremony today that included local officials, school personnel, and Career and Technical Education (CTE) students.

The grant will prepare an initial cohort of more than 60 students for a career in the welding industry by funding the purchase of welding equipment and booths to practice arc welding methods. The welding classroom will allow students to participate in hands-on training to gain experience. The equipment funded through these grants will be used to train more students in the future.



Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop CTE programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.