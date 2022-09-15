Governor Abbott Proclaims September 15-October 15, 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month In Texas

TEXAS, September 15 - September 15, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

The Lone Star State’s rich heritage stands as a veritable tapestry of remarkable individuals and vibrant cultures. Its history is a storied saga whose heroes hail from lands near and far. The foremost world powers of yesteryear coveted the land that would become Texas, and to a great extent, the state’s story typifies many broader historical undercurrents between the Old World and the New World. Many diverse peoples laid claim to the land, and each, in turn, guided and shaped the trajectory of the state’s cultural and historical arc. As such, Texans today are blessed with a truly kaleidoscopic cultural landscape.

Due to the unique conflation of history and geography, Texas has, for centuries, been especially influenced by individuals of Hispanic descent. During the Texas Revolution, Texians and Tejanos joined together to forge an independent republic, and ever since, the destinies of Mexico and Texas have been closely intertwined. Indeed, the bonds forged in the fire of revolution two centuries ago remain strong to this day. Hispanic heritage has left an indelible mark on Texas’ culture, and this influence can be seen clearly in cultural touchstones such as Tex-Mex food or Tejano music.

Across Texas, Hispanic Americans hold a places of prominence in their communities’ civic life. As leaders of families, schools, businesses, and industries, Hispanic Americans have helped to create the state we know and love today. From the smallest rural towns to the Governor’s Mansion, Hispanic Americans help to make Texas a beacon of prosperity, freedom, and culture, and I am especially proud that my wife Cecilia is the first Hispanic First Lady of Texas. Texas also provides a business climate conducive to prosperity and growth, and Texas is the proud home of numerous thriving Hispanic-owned businesses because our cities are among the most welcoming in the nation to Hispanic entrepreneurs.

Across our nation, a month is set aside to recognize and appreciate the rich heritage, vibrant culture, and manifold contributions of the Hispanic-American community. At this time, I encourage all Texans to celebrate the legacy and influence of Hispanic Texans. It is of the utmost importance that we embrace the diversity of the state while reinforcing the bonds that unite us as Texans and as Americans.

Therefore, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, do hereby proclaim September 15 – October 15, 2022, to be Hispanic Heritage Month in Texas and urge the appropriate recognition whereof.

In official recognition whereof, I hereby affix my signature this the 1st day of September, 2022.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor of Texas

