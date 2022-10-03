WINDES IS RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE 50 MOST COMMUNITY-MINDED COMPANIES IN ORANGE COUNTY
We owe this recognition to the talent and effort of our incredible team – who inspire us to lead with compassion.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windes, a leading California accounting and advisory firm, has once again been named an honoree of The Civic 50 Orange County by OneOC and Points of Light. This award recognizes Windes as one of the most community-minded companies in Orange County.
— James Cordova, Managing Partner
The Civic 50 Orange County initiative, modeled after Points of Light’s national program, provides a standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills, and resources to drive social impact in their company and communities.
The world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, Points of Light partnered with OneOC to recognize and celebrate companies in Orange County that give back to the communities where they do business. OneOC is a nonprofit organization that helps companies build and grow their employee volunteer and giving programs to maximize charitable activities in the community.
The award identifies the 50 most community-minded companies in Orange County, determined by an independently administered and scored survey. Companies are selected based on four dimensions of their community engagement program – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact on the community.
Windes has been recognized by the Civic 50 Orange County since its inception and, in 2019, was the Medium Workforce Award Winner.
“We are honored to be recognized as a Civic 50 OC Honoree for our social impact within the Orange County community,” says James Cordova, Managing Partner of Windes. “We owe this recognition to the talent and effort of our incredible team – who inspire us to lead with compassion. Commitment to community and giving back to others has been an essential part of Windes culture since the firm began in 1926, and we will continue to support our community and organizations that help others in need.”
About Windes
Windes is a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making so that our clients can maximize their business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at www.windes.com.
Craig Ima
Windes
+1 562-304-1329
cima@windes.com