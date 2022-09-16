A Shining Star on the New York Theater Scene: Zoey Zo
We can see Zoey Zo performing in a very successful Musical. Until September 25th in Avenue Q at Studio Theatre’s Bayway Arts Center.
We never stop learning, and what we have learned is never enough. I deduced that we must always continue to work hard. And believe me, it's worth it.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NY Art Life Magazine interviewed the well-known singer and actress Zoey Zo this week.
— Zoey Zo
Zoey Zo is a singer and actress based in New York City. Zoey Zo has been working with many brilliant directors capturing the essence of the song in their filmmaking process, as well as stage productions. Zoey is a legit soprano singer and uses mixed belt techniques. Her vocal range is between A3-D6. Her work with highly praised directors has shown her audience her irreplaceable presence and magical voice. She has performed at the 2021 Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala along with a fantastic ensemble. For Zoey, working with terrific artists is one of the greatest joys of being a singer and actress.¨
Zoey equally loves the magical experiences of theater and film. On stage, she has made many appearances. Most recently, she was part of My Butterfly, the musical produced by Long Island Children’s Museum. Her character was named Shai, and Zoey found great comfort playing that role along with the rest of the cast. Zoey had worked with Long Island Children’s Museum in the past as well. She was cast as part of a comedy duo for Lyle the Crocodile, which was received amazingly well by the audience. The play also received high praise for its casting, for which Zoey excelled in her performance. Furthermore, she expanded her theatrical experience by being part of the reading of Children in the Playground which was directed by Benjamin Smith, whom Zoey had a great time working with and forming an amazing connection with over their artistic approaches to performing arts.
Zoey’s opera experience is tremendously impressive. She performed at Brancaleoni International Music Festival for the Opera Puccini: Suor Angelica in the role of Le Cercatrici. Within the opera, there are several nuns that followed her for the performance. Zoey was also a soloist for Meng-Chun Vocal Recital which took place at National Taiwan University Concert Hall. Both of these opera performances heavily impacted Zoey and left a lingering serendipitous memory for her. Zoey’s theatrical performances have also stretched beyond the borders extending to Taiwan. Two of her appearances were at Zhi Yin Black Box Studio, where she took into the prolific roles that marked a special milestone in her stage acting career. The first was The Explosion of 8-12, and her character was named Yang-Shuan. It was an intense yet rewarding experience. Continuing on that venue, Zoey portrayed Lai Zi-Xin in yet another theatrical production called Profile Face.
Following her musical career, Zoey has also appeared in TV and film productions. She has portrayed a wide variety of roles. Her most recent project was called Loneliness Can Be Murder. The film has quite heavy undertones in highlighting emotional charges that affect the human condition. Her character was a lonely girl, and the entire movie revolved around her experience with the world. In contrast with Loneliness Can Be Murder, Zoey was a rebel girl in Musee My Fantasy. The role opposed the other so well that it clearly defined her well-preparedness for appearing in juxtaposing performances. Zoey reflected on both films, and she stated how great the transition was, as it enabled her to go through the spectrum of emotional vulnerability that presents itself with every role. For Zoey, the gap between performances is a great time for her to look back at the way each character brought variety to her own craft and how she can take away strategies in bringing similar characteristics forward when portraying new characters.
Zoey is currently experimenting with the boundaries of film and theater in finding a persona that fits her style of singing and the image of her own world in performing arts. She is pleased to face new experiences and opportunities that give the world the gift of seeing her dive into her passion.
We can see her exhibit until September 25th in Avenue Q at Studio Theatre’s Bayway Arts Center (Ticket information). LOCATED AT 265 EAST MAIN STREET, EAST ISLIP NY
Max A.Sciarra
New York Art Life Magazine
+1 646-961-0512
info@nyartlife.com