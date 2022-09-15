Governor Newsom Proclaims Latino Heritage Month 2022

During Latino Heritage Month, we honor and celebrate the immeasurable contributions and unique stories of Latinos, California’s largest ethnic group. Californians know that our strength and prosperity lie in our state’s diversity, including the 15.6 million Latino Californians with roots that can be traced across the Americas, Indigenous communities of Latin America and Africa, and beyond.

Our Latino community has always been and will always be deeply rooted in California’s history, identity and success. From the state’s beginnings to the present day, generations of Latinos helped build our state as we know it and shaped our social, political and economic landscapes. Across all facets of society, Latino Californians contribute to our state’s vibrancy and growth every day.

We also recognize the persistent disparities and disproportionate challenges that Latino communities face, and recommit to our work to help all Californians thrive. Our state has made historic strides to expand access to health care coverage, advance major investments in educational equity and affordable housing and provide unprecedented relief for Californians hit hardest by the pandemic, among other targeted investments and efforts.

With bold action and inclusive policies to expand opportunity across the board, push back against the forces of hate and advance our collective progress, California will continue to lead the march towards equality and prosperity for all.

Throughout the year, but especially during Latino Heritage Month, let us lift up the past, present and future contributions of Latinos to our California story.



NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim September 15 to October 15, 2022, as “Latino Heritage Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 15th day of September 2022.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State