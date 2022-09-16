Second Anniversary of the Signing of the Abraham Accords

This week, we celebrate the two-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements. These steps have been transformational for Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. They have led to new forms of cooperation and regional integration in the Middle East and beyond, including the historic Negev Forum, which brought us together with Israel and its neighbors. We are committed to advancing and expanding upon these agreements between Israel and Arab and Muslim-majority countries to enhance regional security, prosperity, and peace. The United States looks forward to helping strengthen and deepen these partnerships in the years to come.