$600 Million in Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

Together with our Allies and partners, we are delivering the arms and equipment that Ukraine’s forces are utilizing so effectively as they continue their successful counter-offensive against Russia’s invasion.  President Biden has been clear we will support the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes. 

Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our twenty-first drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since September 2021.  This $600 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories.  This drawdown will bring the total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to approximately $15.8 billion since the beginning of this Administration. 

With admirable grit and determination, the people of Ukraine are defending their homeland and fighting for their future.  The United States is providing Ukraine military assistance alongside our Allies and partners from more than 50 countries to support its defense.  The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s hand at the negotiating table when the time is right.   

We stand United with Ukraine. 

