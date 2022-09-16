AxiomaticAI welcomes SRB Capital to the IB/FCM Network

About

AxiomaticAI is a full-service fintech solutions company that provides hosted MetaTrader 5 platform-as-a-service (PAAS) along with “AxioGateway”; a direct market access (DMA) Native MT5 Gateway, connecting MetaTrader 5 to dozens of live exchanges & markets worldwide. AxiomaticAI’s on-demand solutions provide retail traders access to the technologies and expertise previously available only to large trading firms. Hedge Funds, boutique trading firms now have access to a team of dedicated technology professionals, enabling access to technical expertise that make everything possible.

https://www.axiomaticai.com