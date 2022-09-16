AxiomaticAI welcomes SRB Capital to the IB/FCM Network
AxiomaticAI is pleased to announce that, SRB Capital Management is now a member of AxiomaticAI Introductory Broker network.”
I have worked with SRB Capital for over two years. The guidance and straight forward no short cuts approach of SRB Capital is just second to none.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AxiomaticAI customers are now able to utilize managed futures, futures trading systems & Futures Clearing Services offer by SRB Capital. Clients can now also commission customized Algo-Automated, semi automated trading systems via SRB Capital, hosted on AxiomaticAI’s AxioGateway powered MetaTrader 5 with direct market access. All other advanced services offered by AxiomaticAI are available as well.
— Bilal Aziz COO AxiomaticAI
About AxiomaticAI: AxiomaticAI is a full-service fintech solutions company that provides hosted MetaTrader 5 platform-as-a-service (PAAS) along with “AxioGateway”; a direct market access (DMA) Native MT5 Gateway, connecting MetaTrader 5 to dozens of live exchanges & markets worldwide. AxiomaticAI’s on-demand solutions provide retail traders access to the technologies and expertise previously available only to large trading firms. Hedge Funds, boutique trading firms now have access to a team of dedicated technology professionals, enabling access to technical expertise that make everything possible.
About SRB Capital: SRB Capital Management Inc is a highly experienced futures broker and consulting group providing investment and management solutions for institutional clients, asset managers, hedgers, professional and individual traders and Commodity Trading Advisors. We are registered with the NFA as an Independent Introducing Broker and Commodity Trading Advisor. SRB Capital brings over four decades of financial investment experience and countless relationships as an industry leader to the mutual clients of AxiomaticAI and SRB Capital.
About MetaTrader 5: MetaTrader 5 is a multi-asset platform made by MetaQuotes Ltd, that allows trading futures amongst other financial instruments. The Platform offers a powerful array of tools for comprehensive price analysis, algorithmic (Automated) trading, custom indicators, scripting, powerful charting and access to a large MetaTrader 5 Community.
For questions about AxiomaticAI, please visit http://www.axiomaticai.com or email contact@axiomaticai.com.
For questions about SRB Capital, please visit https://www.srbcapital.com
