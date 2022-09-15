ATLANTA SPORTS TEAMS UNITE WITH ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, UPS, CHICK-FIL-A, THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR GREATER ATLANTA, AND CELEBRITY GUEST FOR DEMOCRACY FEST 2022

Atlanta's Newest Event to Celebrate Youth Civic Education & Engagement Presented AMB Sports and Entertainment

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Sept. 20, National Voter Registration Day, the annual Democracy Fest will bring together the Atlanta Falcons , Atlanta United , the Atlanta Dream , the Atlanta Hawks , and the Atlanta Braves to unite with Atlanta Public Schools, UPS , Chick-Fil-A , and The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta to champion and celebrate civic engagement among 11th & 12th-grade students in a one-day event at The Home Depot Backyard.

This annual partnership leverages Atlanta professional sports teams and the Atlanta business community to provide students with information and resources to engage and celebrate the civic process. The initiative builds on existing partnerships to inspire young people to become poll workers. It also builds on the Good Trouble campaign launched by Atlanta Public Schools (APS) in 2020.

"On behalf of Atlanta Public Schools, I am thrilled that our Atlanta sports teams and hometown corporations are joining forces to celebrate democracy and will continue to be a part of our student experience,'' said Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring. "Empowering high school students to learn more about civics and the democratic process are invaluable steps in preparing them for college, career, and life, which is the heart of our APS mission."

The interactive footprint will welcome students through a 75' tunnel, mirroring the gameday entrance experience and spanning the entirety of the 11-acre space, featuring one-of-a-kind experiential touchpoints:

"Throw Like a Pro" station where students will test their ability to throw like a pro with the Falcons.

A 9-hole golf simulator where students will explore the world of golf through a virtual putting green with PGA TOUR Superstore.

"The Atlanta Dream Sport Court" where students will test their basketball skills and democracy history alongside Dream players.

"ATL Fun Zone" is an obstacle course that also includes a zipline, trampoline bungee, and rock wall.

"College Prep Row" will welcome some of the region's top colleges and universities for students to explore their higher education journeys.

The first of its kind "Democracy Game Show," presented by UPS, will be hosted on the main stage by actor and host Terrance J, in collaboration with special guests from MTV's hit show Wild 'N Out . Testing students on democracy, fast-facts and civic knowledge, the show will include three rounds, major prizes, and more.

This program was curated by nine APS students who serve as members of the Atlanta Youth Advisory Council. Throughout the six-month program, these students develop tools and strategies to inspire civic engagement among peers while participating in workshops and experiences that help uncover new intersections between sports, entertainment, civics, and community.

"Democracy is so dope! It's been so much fun producing this event for my friends and peers – I want us all to understand we can truly make a difference," said Quentin Carter, a 12th grade Youth Advisory Council member from South Atlanta High School. "Even though this celebration is one day, it's reminding us that we have to bring the same energy and excitement that we do on game day to our communities whether we are volunteering as poll workers or attending a NPU meeting."

By leveraging our voices and our collection of assets at AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), we are committed to educating, inspiring, and celebrating a culture of year-round civic participation, especially among our young people, who are the promise of our future." says Steve Cannon, CEO, AMBSE.

A special guest celebrity headliner will ignite the crowd as this year's headliner, while also providing students with direct call-to-actions like signing up to volunteer at the polls and encouraging their friends. Other celebrities will join the slate both in-person and virtually like singer-songwriter Monica, actress Selena Gomez, comedians D.C. Young Fly, Desi Banks, in addition to a host of athletes and influencers.

"The right to vote is foundational to our democracy," said Ayana Gabriel, vice president of Community Impact for the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. "Every right we enjoy in this country was sealed into law by the right to vote. By casting a ballot, citizens make known their wishes for their communities, their families and their futures. The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta is pleased to partner with AMB Sports & Entertainment and Atlanta Sports Teams in working to ensure students understand and appreciate the privilege of the vote and of living in a democratic society."

ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Seth Coleman, Director of Media seth.coleman@atlanta.k12.ga.us

Jasmine Mosley, Media Relations Manager jasmine.mosley@atlanta.k12.ga.us

About AMB Sports and Entertainment

AMB Sports and Entertainment is comprised of the National Football League's Atlanta Falcons, Major League Soccer's Atlanta United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and AMBSE Ventures.

About the Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia, serving approximately 51,000 students across 87 schools and five programs. The district is organized into nine K-12 clusters with 64 traditional schools, 19 charter schools, six partner schools, two alternative schools, and five alternative programs. To learn more about Atlanta Public Schools, follow us on social media – Twitter ( @apsupdate ), Facebook ( Atlanta Public Schools ), and Instagram ( @apsupdate ) – or visit us online at https://www.atlantapublicschools.us/

About the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta

The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta inspires and leads the Atlanta region toward equity and shared prosperity for all who call it home. TogetherATL is the Foundation's strategic ethos, working through a collaborative approach with community stakeholders, donors, nonprofits, and others to examine complex challenges the region faces and create solutions that build a thriving region. Started in 1951, the Community Foundation shepherds approximately $1.4 billion in current assets through its 1,000+ donor funds, while simultaneously raising and deploying more than $120 million annually to thousands of nonprofit organizations. It is Georgia's second largest foundation. For more information visit: cfgreateratlanta.org or connect with the Foundation via Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

