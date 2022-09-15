Go nuts about squirrel hunting at MDC beginner squirrel hunter event in Jefferson City Sept. 29

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to “go nuts” about the squirrel hunting season at their beginner squirrel hunting event on Sept. 29 from 6-7 p.m. at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City. Participants will learn how to identify common squirrels, squirrel habits and habitats, hunting regulations and safety strategies, and equipment and game care.

Squirrel hunting season kicked off May 28 and runs until Feb. 15, 2023. Squirrel hunting is a great way to enjoy time in the woods, and there is not a lot of equipment needed to hunt squirrels. Attend this event to increase your success in the field.

This event is open to participants ages 10 and older, and prior registration is required. To register for this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qU. For any questions about this event, email the instructor at kevin.lohraff@mdc.mo.gov.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.