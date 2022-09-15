MEDIA RELEASE: Tragically, this year’s drowning toll is the highest in more than 25 years

DROWNING DEATHS HIGHEST IN MORE THAN 25 YEARS.

WATER SAFETY EXPERTS CALL FOR INCREASED FOCUS ON SAFETY AHEAD OF SUMMER.

MEDIA RELEASE - 16 September 2022

In the last 12 months 339 drowning deaths occurred across Australia, the highest in 25 years, prompting water safety experts to issue an urgent plea to make safety a focus this summer.

New research by Australia’s leading water safety authorities Royal Life Saving Society – Australia (RLSSA) and Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) reveals a tragic spike in drowning deaths over the past 12 months.

The Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report 2022 found that there were 339 drowning deaths over the past 12 months, which is 15% higher than last year (295), and the highest reported figure since 1996. Sadly, 39 deaths were flood related.

The Surf Life Saving National Coastal Safety Report 2022 found that 141 of those drowning deaths occurred along the coast, the highest number recorded by SLSA since 2004, and sadly a 16 % increase on the 10-year average.

Both organisations are concerned about the impact of flooding, people swimming at unpatrolled locations, and reported increases in drowning among older adults and in school aged children.

Several key trends have emerged.

More than 28% of all drowning 94 drowning deaths were in people over the age of 65, an increase of 34% increase on last year.

15 drowning deaths occurred in children aged 5-14 years, a 7% increase on last year, and perhaps a reflection of children missing out on swimming lesson during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SLSA reports that 49% of the coastal drowning deaths occurred more than 5km from a surf lifesaving service, a factor that may have resulted from people seeking out more secluded swimming spots.

Men account for 83% of all drowning. Alcohol and drugs, risk taking behaviour and men over-estimating their swimming ability are all considered key factors.

39 drowning deaths were flood related, majority in the eastern states (New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria).

While further research is needed, the findings highlight ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on drowning risk, including Australians being more likely to visit unfamiliar, unpatrolled water locations, children lacking swimming skills necessary to enjoy the water safely due to pandemic induced lesson cancellations.

With the support of the Australian Government, Surf Life Saving and Royal Life Saving are looking at strategies ahead of the warmer months, including bringing forward water safety campaigns, delivering lifesaving services and working with governments, councils and groups across the country.

Royal Life Saving Society – Australia CEO, Justin Scarr, said “Royal Life Saving is deeply saddened by another tragic increase in drowning, with pandemic and the wet, hot weather combining to create a terrible year for drowning on waterways. This is the worst year for drowning since 1996.”

“Increased drowning deaths in school aged children is tragic and may be a sign of generational impacts of lessons missed due to COVID-19. Swimming and water safety lessons are critical to child safety.

“Drowning deaths in older people, aged over 65 years, now represents 26% of all fatal drowning. We urge adults of all ages to consider the impacts of medical conditions, alcohol, and swimming ability has on their water safety,” Mr Scarr said.

Surf Life Saving Australia CEO, Adam Weir said “During the twelve-month period, we have sadly seen a continuation from the tragedies of the previous year which should be a concern to all.

“This year has been the worst we have experienced since collecting coastal drowning information during the past 18 years.

“Despite performing more than 8,600 rescues and over 58,300 first aid treatments, there were 141 coastal drowning deaths recorded. This is a distressing result for all emergency service groups in addition to being devastating to so many families, friends and loved ones.

“With many of these tragedies unfolding at remote and isolated locations, SLSA is appealing for the public to consider where they are recreating and understand their limitations, swim at patrolled beaches between the red and yellow flags, with these locations available on the Surf Life Saving BeachSafe App,” Mr Weir said.

Full reports are available here:

Royal Life Saving Society – Australia National Drowning Report 2022.

Surf Life Saving National Coastal Safety Report 2022.

NATIONAL Key findings – Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report 2022

339 drowning deaths in Australia in 2021/22; this is a 15% increase on last year (295 deaths) and a 24% increase on the 10-year average (274 deaths). 83% of drowning deaths were males

17 drowning deaths among children aged 0-4 years; this is a 29% decrease on last year and a 23% decrease on the 10-year average, an improvement after a tragic increase during covid lockdowns

15 drowning deaths occurred in children aged 5-14 years, a 7% increase on last year and a 36% increase on the 10-year average, perhaps a reflection of children missing out on swimming lessons

94 drowning deaths occurred in people aged over 65 years, 34% increase on last year and a 57% increase on the 10-year average. In total, 28% of drowning occurred in people over 65 years

114 drowning deaths occurred in rivers and creeks; 39 were flood-related

75% of drowning deaths were not visitors to the location where they drowned, being within 100km of the person’s residence

NATIONAL Key findings – Surf Life Saving National Coastal Safety Report 2022

141 coastal drowning deaths, the highest number since recording began in 2004.

3.6 % increase on last year and a 16% increase on the 10-year average (n=122)

Highest number of drowning deaths were among people aged 40-44, followed by those aged 34-44 years (20%) and 65-74 years (17%).

29% of coastal drowning deaths where while swimming, 18% while boating or personal watercraft (jet skis) and 11% while rock fishing and snorkelling.

49% of the coastal drowning deaths occurred more than 5km from a surf lifesaving service

33% of coastal drowning deaths were considered locals (within 10km), a further 25% were residents (10-50km), 30% intrastate visitors (greater than 50km) with interstate visitors at 6%. These numbers were potentially influenced by COVID-19 impacts and restrictions on travel

Males accounted for 89% of all coastal drowning deaths

Over the past 12 months surf lifesavers conducted 8,667 rescues, and 58,337 first aid supports provided. SLSA provided 1,626,133 preventative actions, across 1,312,891 volunteer patrol hours

