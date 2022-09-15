Vietnam Print Pack 2022 expo to be held in HCM City

VIETNAM, September 15 -

HCM CITY — The latest technologies, equipment and products in the printing and packaging industry will be on display at the 20th Việt Nam International Printing and Packaging Industry Exhibition (Vietnam Print Pack 2022) to be held in HCM City from September 21 to 24.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Từ Lương, deputy director of the city's Department of Information and Communications, said the event would focus on technology trends and promote digital technology in the packaging and printing sector.

The annual four-day expo is expected to attract 135 exhibitors from 15 countries and territories, including Việt Nam, China, Germany, Hong Kong (China), India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, the UK and the US.

Covering an area of 8,500 square metres, the expo will feature 412 booths, displaying the latest printing machinery and accessories, inks, printing materials and supplements, knives, cutting disks, scorers, packaging machinery, raw materials and auxiliaries, and dosing, coding and marking systems.

Trade visitors will be able to meet hundreds of professionals in the packaging and printing sector during the exhibition.

The expo will also create a leading business exchange platform for digital printing technology.

The packaging and printing sector in Việt Nam has seen impressive growth in recent years, thanks largely to high demand from processors and exporters, especially of food, he said.

Vietnamese packaging and printing enterprises should embrace digital transformation to upgrade their technologies to speed up recovery post pandemic, he said.

There will be a range of seminars and talks on digital transformation in the sector. A seminar on digital transformation in the printing industry will be attended by more than 300 domestic and foreign enterprises.

Organised by Yorkers Exhibition Service Việt Nam Co., Ltd., the exhibition at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7 is expected to attract more than 15,000 visitors.

The expo will also be broadcast live on social media platforms. — VNS