Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,957 in the last 365 days.

Low labour costs, large workforce drive Singapore start-ups in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, September 15 - SINGAPORE — With a large workforce, lower labour costs and sizeable market, Việt Nam is one of the most popular destinations for Singapore’s start-ups, according to The Straits Times newspaper.

"The labour force in Việt Nam is increasingly well educated and still relatively cheap compared to Singapore," James Tan, managing partner of venture capital company Quest Ventures, was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Việt Nam has a tech-savvy population and a burgeoning middle class, making it a potential customer base, he added.

Singapore has been one of the strongest partners of Việt Nam both before and during the pandemic. Vietnamese sectors that venture capital firms are looking at include health technology, food processing and blockchain.

Amy Wee, an expert at the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), said Singaporean small and medium-sized enterprises should also spend more time to understand the Vietnamese market and build relationships with potential business partners.

Meanwhile, Taku Tanaka, chief executive officer of Kamereo, a business-to-business food sourcing platform that launched in 2018, said international company founders who are serious about the Vietnamese market should consider staying there or at least hiring a good team that will be based in the country.

Start-ups in Singapore should take advantage of emerging fast-growing markets overseas, he said, adding that their experience overseas can allow them to bring fresh perspectives to their companies.

Jonathan Lim, director for Global Innovation Network at EnterpriseSG, noted that since the expansion of the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) network to Việt Nam in 2019 via EnterpriseSG's partnership with Quest Ventures, more than 45 Singapore-based start-ups across sectors such as edtech, healthtech and information technology have participated in the Việt Nam GIA acceleration programme.

Three start-ups have since successfully set up a presence in Việt Nam, while more than 10 are in discussions with potential Vietnamese partners on project collaborations, he said. — VNS

You just read:

Low labour costs, large workforce drive Singapore start-ups in Việt Nam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.