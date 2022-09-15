TG Therapeutics, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Actively Participate in the Class Action Lawsuit; September 16, 2022 Deadline; Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors with Losses of $100,000 can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises TG Therapeutics, Inc. (“TG Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TGTX) investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors. TG Therapeutics investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) clinical trials revealed significant concerns related to the benefit-risk ratio and overall survival data of Ublituximab and Umbralisib; (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to obtain FDA approval of the Umbralisib MZL/FL NDA, the U2 BLA, the U2 sNDA, or the Ublituximab RMS BLA in their current forms; (3) as a result, the Company had significantly overstated Ublituximab and Umbralisib's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (4) therefore, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

