SeaSpine to Present at the 2022 Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the company will present at the 2022 Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference on September 29, 2022 beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available from the Investors section of the SeaSpine website at: www.seaspine.com.

About SeaSpine
SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine’s complete procedural solutions feature its market-leading FLASH™ Navigation, a system designed to improve accuracy of screw placement and provide a cost-effective, rapid, radiation-free solution to surgical navigation, and a comprehensive portfolio of spinal implants and orthobiologics to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. With product development expertise in advanced optics, software, orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants, SeaSpine can offer its surgeon customers a complete solution to meet their patients’ evolving clinical needs. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
ir@seaspine.com

Source: SeaSpine Holdings Corporation


